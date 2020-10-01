1/1
Earl D. Newton
Earl D. Newton, 86, of Aurora, IL passed away, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born December 8, 1933 in Aurora, IL the son of LeRoy and Angeline (Rolling) Newton. He is a graduate of Marmion Academy in Aurora, IL. He is a Veteran of the US Army from 1953-1956, serving in Germany and Italy. Earl married Barbara Giles in 1966, she was his loving wife until her passing in 2012. He retired from Nicor after 38 years of service. Earl is survived by 1 daughter, Kathleen (Kevin) Root; 1 son, Robert Newton of Aurora; his second love and best friend, Phyllis Sheehan; 3 grandchildren, Kevin Root, Ryan (Sarah) Root and Ethan (Zayda) Root; 4 great grandchildren, Brenton, Collin, Victoria and Jaxon Root; 1 sister, Rosemary (Robert) Tinsley; 1 brother, Richard Newton and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; 2 brothers, Don Newton and Jack Newton and 3 sisters, Betty Barbel, Marilyn Carter and JoAnne Arnold. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave., Montgomery, IL. Private Graveside Services will be at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora, IL. For more information, please go to www.dieterlememorialhome.com. Dieterle Memorial Home 630-897-1196


Published in Beacon News on Oct. 1, 2020.
