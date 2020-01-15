|
Earl Eugene Frye, 88, passed away January 11, 2020 in Maryville, TN. He was born October 11, 1931 in Sterling, IL the son of the late Virgil and Kathryn Frye. Earl was a graduate of Bradley University and worked for many years in the Chicago area.
Earl is survived by his wife, Charlene Anderson Frye of Maryville, TN; his three daughters; his three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his sister, Catherine Frye of Aurora.
Funeral service will be held Thursday 7:00 p.m. January 16, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 15, 2020