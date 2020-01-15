Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
Earl Eugene Frye


1931 - 2020
Earl Eugene Frye Obituary
Earl Eugene Frye, 88, passed away January 11, 2020 in Maryville, TN. He was born October 11, 1931 in Sterling, IL the son of the late Virgil and Kathryn Frye. Earl was a graduate of Bradley University and worked for many years in the Chicago area.

Earl is survived by his wife, Charlene Anderson Frye of Maryville, TN; his three daughters; his three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his sister, Catherine Frye of Aurora.

Funeral service will be held Thursday 7:00 p.m. January 16, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 15, 2020
