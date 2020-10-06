1/1
Earlamond J. Silagi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earlamond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earlamond J. "Earla" Silagi, 89 of Aurora passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at Presence Fox Knoll. She was born April 14, 1931 in Aurora, IL.

Earla was a member of St. Michael Church. She retired from Illinois Supply Company in Aurora after many years of service. She enjoyed traveling, bowling and her many adventures with her grandkids. She would always make events memorable and fun with grace and hospitality. Earla was loving, kind and generous but most of all she was selfless and always giving of herself. Her greatest love was her beloved family to whom she was a devoted wife, mother, and Nonny; she will be missed by all who loved her.

She is survived by her daughter Sandy (Mark) Sokniewicz of St. Charles, IL; her son Guy (Cheryl) Silagi of Arlington Heights, IL; five grandchildren Matt, Steven, and Scott Sokniewicz, Nate and Andrew Silagi; her brother-in-law, Gus Silagi of Aurora, IL; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Silagi; her parents, Frank and Josephine (Caas) Adams; six brothers, Francis Adams, Robert Adams, Walter Adams, Albert Adams, and Donald Adams.

Visitation will be held, Thursday, October, 5, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour at 1:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.

Funeral Service will be held Thursday, October 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the DALEIDEN MORTUARY; Fr. Ronald Hilt will officiate with interment at St. Michael Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic protocols, visitors are asked to pay their respects to the family for only a few minutes and exit the funeral home in a timely fashion. Social distancing and face masks are required for those in attendance.

Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Earla's family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved