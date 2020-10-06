Earlamond J. "Earla" Silagi, 89 of Aurora passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at Presence Fox Knoll. She was born April 14, 1931 in Aurora, IL.
Earla was a member of St. Michael Church. She retired from Illinois Supply Company in Aurora after many years of service. She enjoyed traveling, bowling and her many adventures with her grandkids. She would always make events memorable and fun with grace and hospitality. Earla was loving, kind and generous but most of all she was selfless and always giving of herself. Her greatest love was her beloved family to whom she was a devoted wife, mother, and Nonny; she will be missed by all who loved her.
She is survived by her daughter Sandy (Mark) Sokniewicz of St. Charles, IL; her son Guy (Cheryl) Silagi of Arlington Heights, IL; five grandchildren Matt, Steven, and Scott Sokniewicz, Nate and Andrew Silagi; her brother-in-law, Gus Silagi of Aurora, IL; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Silagi; her parents, Frank and Josephine (Caas) Adams; six brothers, Francis Adams, Robert Adams, Walter Adams, Albert Adams, and Donald Adams.
Visitation will be held, Thursday, October, 5, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour at 1:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.
Funeral Service will be held Thursday, October 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the DALEIDEN MORTUARY; Fr. Ronald Hilt will officiate with interment at St. Michael Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic protocols, visitors are asked to pay their respects to the family for only a few minutes and exit the funeral home in a timely fashion. Social distancing and face masks are required for those in attendance.
