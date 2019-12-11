|
|
Eddie H. Warren, 74, of Aurora, passed away on December 8, 2019 at Rush-Copley Medical Center with his family surrounding him after a prolonged illness. He was born on May 6, 1945 in Lowndesboro, Alabama to the late Pearline and Archie Warren, Sr. Eddie confessed his faith in Christ at an early age and joined the Morning Star Baptist Church. After relocating to Aurora, he joined Main Baptist Church and faithfully served in the Usher Ministry until his health failed. He graduated from the Lowndesboro County Training School in 1965. Eddie was employed with the City of Aurora for 25 years until retirement. His life after retirement included completing lawn care and other tasks for people and volunteering for neighborhood programs at May Street Park, and maintaining his 1968 Ford Mustang, which he enjoyed.
Eddie leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving daughter, Diane Bowen, of Aurora, IL; his long time paramour, Aida Jean Clark, of Aurora, IL; two brothers, James A. Warren (Sojona), of Griffin, GA, Willie Warren, of Lowndesboro, AL; three sisters, Archie Mae Baker-Thomas of Columbus, GA, Julia Hyde (John), of Whitehall, AL and Clara Relf (Larry) of Columbus, GA as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and devoted friends, Isaac Saxson and Young Perkins.
In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by a brother, Archie Warren, Jr and his sisters, Laura Mae Warren and Debra Ann Warren-Browder.
Visitation will take place on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 11 A.M. until the start of the Homegoing Celebration at 12 P.M. at Main Baptist Church, 814 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park.
Arrangements are being entrusted to The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019