Edmund Braun of Bristol, Illinois, age 87, died at his home, surrounded by his family on Friday, November 20, 2020. Ed was born April 9, 1933 to Otto and Christine (Walter) Braun in Jekaterinoyka, Romania and was one of twelve children, five brothers and six sisters. Much of the family immigrated to the United States in 1955 from Germany and soon settled in the Aurora area. In January of 1957, Ed met the love of his life, Hazel Randall, at the Blue Moon in Elgin and they married in December of that year and settled in Aurora. The marriage was blessed with five children, Anna Braun, Mary (Tony) Simmons, Gregory (Robin) Braun, Randy (Robyn) Braun, and Steve Braun and family friend, Phyllis Lessen. He leaves 10 grandchildren, who will remember him as their feisty, funny grandpa and 10 great grandchildren, who he enjoyed spending time with. His sisters, Alide Guzalo and Rose (Jerry) Downing, and sister in law, Georgia Randall, are left to cherish his memory, along with many nieces and nephews his wife of 37 years, Hazel, greeted him as he left this Earthly life, as did his parents, his five brothers and four of his sisters, and all his in laws. In addition, he was greeted with great joy by his daughter in law, Marla (Walters) Braun. Also waiting to greet him was his faithful dog, Roscoe. Ed worked as a machinist for most of his working life. Places of employment included Stoner Manufacturing, Sealmaster, Stephens-Adamson, and finally Engelbrecht Manufacturing. After retirement, Ed liked to fiddle in his barn or garage and enjoyed raising chickens. He traveled back to Germany to visit with family there with his sisters and to other parts of the country here in the United States with his dear friend, Ruth. The family would like to thank Paige Dean, RN and Mick Houlihan, CNA from Seasons Hospice for their wonderful care of Ed during this time. Arrangements entrusted to Dieterle Memorial Home. For information and guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
630-897-1196. , In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Paul Lutheran Church, 85 S Constitution Dr, Aurora IL 60506 or Seasons Hospice, www.SeasonsFoundation.org
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family burial will take place at St Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Montgomery Illinois.