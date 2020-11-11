1/1
Edward A. Beamish
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward A. Beamish, age 85, of Yorkville, IL, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. He was born on March 8, 1935 in Calcutta, India, the son of George and Muriel (Latour) Beamish.

Edward was united in marriage on December 26, 1962 to Isabelle Marazzi and they have spent 57 years happily together. Mr. Beamish was employed for many years as a teacher at Marmion Academy in Aurora, IL where he taught mathematics, science and Latin. After his retirement at Marmion Academy, Edward was employed at Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, IL as the Director of Environmental Services. Edward was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Aurora, IL for 30 years and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church for 17 years. He will be remembered as an avid reader and writer. What he enjoyed most, however, was spending time with his grandchildren. Edward was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

Edward is survived by his wife, Isabelle Beamish of Yorkville, IL; his children, David (Carrie) Beamish of New Lenox, IL, Michael (Cindy) Beamish of Oswego, IL, Debbie (Rudy) Franciscy of Sandwich, IL; his grandchildren, Tony, Melissa, Luke, and Michelle Beamish, Sam, Katelyn, Elizabeth, Spencer, and Abigail Beamish, Nicole (Peter Nadeau), Brandon, Dylan and Jacob Franciscy; his great-grandson, Oliver Nadeau; also many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Muriel Beamish; his four sisters and four brothers.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 406 Walnut Street, Yorkville, IL with Father Matthew Lamoureux M.I.C officiating. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Bristol, IL.

Friends may visit from 8:30 AM until 10:30 AM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-553-7611.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Nelson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
(630) 553-7611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved