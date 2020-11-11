Edward A. Beamish, age 85, of Yorkville, IL, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. He was born on March 8, 1935 in Calcutta, India, the son of George and Muriel (Latour) Beamish.
Edward was united in marriage on December 26, 1962 to Isabelle Marazzi and they have spent 57 years happily together. Mr. Beamish was employed for many years as a teacher at Marmion Academy in Aurora, IL where he taught mathematics, science and Latin. After his retirement at Marmion Academy, Edward was employed at Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, IL as the Director of Environmental Services. Edward was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Aurora, IL for 30 years and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church for 17 years. He will be remembered as an avid reader and writer. What he enjoyed most, however, was spending time with his grandchildren. Edward was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
Edward is survived by his wife, Isabelle Beamish of Yorkville, IL; his children, David (Carrie) Beamish of New Lenox, IL, Michael (Cindy) Beamish of Oswego, IL, Debbie (Rudy) Franciscy of Sandwich, IL; his grandchildren, Tony, Melissa, Luke, and Michelle Beamish, Sam, Katelyn, Elizabeth, Spencer, and Abigail Beamish, Nicole (Peter Nadeau), Brandon, Dylan and Jacob Franciscy; his great-grandson, Oliver Nadeau; also many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Muriel Beamish; his four sisters and four brothers.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 406 Walnut Street, Yorkville, IL with Father Matthew Lamoureux M.I.C officiating. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Bristol, IL.
Friends may visit from 8:30 AM until 10:30 AM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com
or 630-553-7611.