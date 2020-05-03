Edward Angelo Martino, of Montgomery, IL, passed away on April 29, 2020, at Edward Hospital at the age of 72. Born in Aurora, IL, on May 3, 1947, Ed was the second of four children to Edward M. Martino and Mary Martino (née Long). While attending East Aurora High School he undertook and completed his apprenticeship to be a tool and die maker like his father, his namesake. After graduating high school in 1966, Ed volunteered to serve his country as a United States Marine. From 1968 to 1969, he was a radio operator in the Vietnam War. Against all odds, Ed survived his tour in Vietnam, receiving a Purple Heart, and proudly continued to serve in the Marines stateside. He married Patricia JoAnn Martino (née Cahill) on September 9, 1972. Ed, a family man, was an avid outdoorsman; he loved fishing, hunting, camping, and canoeing, sharing this passion through his involvement in The Boy Scouts of America. He loved spending time laughing and making mischief with his life-long friend, Albert Franzen, and the whole Franzen family. His incredible witty sense of humor and his gift of storytelling were unparalleled. Ed is survived by his children, Michael Edward (Bridget née Tobin), and Melisa Ann Taylor (Richard); his grandchildren, Danielle and Madison Taylor; and his siblings, Donna DeBough (Chuck), Angelo Martino (Pam), and Patricia Martino. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Patricia Martino (née Cahill). Ed truly lived the motto, Semper Fi. He is fondly remembered for his fierce loyalty to family, friends, and country. He will, without question, be greatly missed. Due to ongoing restrictions, the wake at Dieterle Memorial Home will be closed to the public. Edward will be interred with military honors at Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery, IL on Tuesday, May 5,, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's memory to the Gary Sinise Foundation, which supports veterans and their families, at www.garysinisefoundation.org.
Published in Beacon News on May 3, 2020.