Edward Charles Quedens
1935 - 2020
Edward Charles Quedens, 84, of Aurora, passed away at home peacefully, on September 17. The youngest of three sons, he was born in 1935 to John and Margaret (nee Reed) Quedens of Chicago. Ed served in the Illinois National Guard and was a volunteer Firefighter and Chief in Hebron, IL. He joined the Illinois State Police in 1958 where he flew for the Air Operations Section, first airplane, then helicopter. In 1962, Ed married Karyn (nee Schultz). They lovingly raised 3 sons, Edward (Lisa), Michael (Carolyn), and Gregory. Karyn passed away in 2014. After retirement from the State Police in 1989, he continued to fly the helicopter as chief pilot for the Illinois Tollway until 2004. Ed's true passion was flying, but he also loved fishing at his lake house in Michigan and in recent years, traveling with his loving companion, Trudy Battista. Edward was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, The Quiet Birdmen, Aurora Turners, and The Possum Club of Delton, Michigan. In Ed's memory, memorials to the Illinois State Police Heritage Fdn., www.isphf.org or to the Season's Hospice Fdn., www.seasonsfoundation.org. Arrangements by Grove Memorial Chapel.


Published in Beacon News on Sep. 23, 2020.
