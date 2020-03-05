|
1946 – 2019
Edward D. (Ed) Kleren, age 73, from North Aurora, IL passed away December 1, 2019 in Gainesville, TX after his battle with pancreatic cancer. Ed was born in Aurora, IL on March 12, 1946 to Ralph and Jenny Kleren.
Ed was a 1964 graduate of Marmion Military Academy where he excelled as a three-sport athlete in football, baseball and basketball. After serving in the Army during the Vietnam War, Ed worked for Jewel Foods for several years. Following that career, Ed became an entrepreneur in retail and wholesale for many years. Ed was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago White Sox fan.
Ed is survived by his son, Neal Kleren, North Aurora, IL, his sister Carol (Kleren) Geisen, Geneva, IL, and his brother Dave Kleren, Maryville, TN, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Jenny Kleren, his brother Ralph Kleren and his sister Shirlee (Kleren) Gruber. Ed was interred at Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, TX. There will be a memorial service at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in North Aurora, IL on March 12 at 10:30 AM.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 5, 2020