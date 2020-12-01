1/1
Edward E. Young
Edward E. Young, is now "absent from the body and present with the Lord" as of Sunday November 29, 2020. Ed put his faith and trust in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, while attending a Billy Graham Crusade. Ed lived a life of service to Jesus and to his family and friends.

Ed was born December 31, 1931 to the late Harold and Helen Young. He was married to June (Little) for 69 years and their lives were blessed by their six children; Carol (Randy) Cue, Laura Hagie, Daniel (Carrie) Young, David (Vicki) Young, John (Chris) Young and Paul (Cori) Young; Ed's life was also greatly enriched by his seventeen grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild with another soon to come. Many other beloved relatives, including his sister, Susan Isberg, survive Ed.

Ed served his country in South Korea. After returning and finishing his education, Ed was an elementary school teacher and principal for thirty-four years. He was involved with Theater, Sports, Church, Choir, Radio programs and commercials. He volunteered as a helping hand at Dreyer Medical Clinic and he went to schools to read to children. He loved putting on programs for senior citizens at retirement homes.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Derek Young and his brother, Ted Young, his son-in-law, Dick Hagie.

Well done good and faithful servant! For God so loved Ed that he gave his only son, that if Ed believed in him, he would not perish, but have everlasting life.

Private family services were held at First Presbyterian Church, 325 E. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60505. Interment will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, Il 60554. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ed's name may be directed to First Presbyterian Church, 375 E. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60505. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.


Published in Beacon News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Memories & Condolences

November 30, 2020
I loved that old man. He lead me in how to be of service to the church and how serve God. I looked up to him and even told him once that I wanted to be just like him as I served the Lord. Bless the whole Young family and know that I shear your grief.
Fred and Nellie Haenisch
Friend
