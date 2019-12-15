Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc Parish
820 Division Str.
Lisle, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc Parish
820 Division Str.
Lisle, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Gillespie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Edward F. Gillespie


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Edward F. Gillespie Obituary
Reverend Edward F. Gillespie died Dec. 9 in St. Charles, Illinois. Father was born on April 1, 1931, in Chicago to Edward Gillespie and Mary Agnes O'Byrne Gillespie.

Father Gillespie was ordained by the Most Reverend Loras Thomas Lane at St. James in Rockford on May 25, 1957. Father attended St. Mary Seminary in Baltimore, Md., where he received two bachelor's degrees (AB and STB). He later attended Loyola University in Chicago, where he received a Master's degree in Education in 1964.

Father was assigned as parochial vicar at St. Thomas in Freeport from 1957 to 1960, at St. James in Belvidere from 1960 to 1962, and at Ss. Peter and Paul in Cary from 1962 to 1963. He served on the faculty at St. Edward Central Catholic High School from 1964 to 1966 and then as Superintendent from 1966 to 1969. In 1969 he joined the faculty at Aquin Central Catholic High School in Freeport. From 1969 to 1970, he was faculty at Aurora Central Catholic High School. Father served as director of Religious Education at Aurora Central Catholic from 1970 to 1984. In 1984 Father was assigned as pastor of Our Lady of Good Counsel in Aurora and retired there from active ministry on July 2, 2001.

Father Gillespie had a gift of relating to young people which made his many years of ministry in education so fruitful. He touched many student's lives and is remembered fondly by so many.

Father is preceded in death by his parents; Mary Agnes and Edward Gillespie both of Doonin, Kilcar, County Donegal Ireland.

Father is survived by the O'Byrne family in Ireland and cousins from the Gillespie side here in the States and his good friend and caregiver Gail Quinn.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Parish, 820 Division Str., Lisle. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time for the Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Burial will take place at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Arrangements are being made by Adams Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, Downers Grove. 630/968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com

Memorials can be made in his name to the Diocese of Rockford Long Term Care for Priest Fund.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -