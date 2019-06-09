Edward F. Slas, age 51, of Aurora, formerly of Blue Island, lost his courageous battle against brain cancer on June 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Edward was born July 9, 1967 the son of Frank and Barbara (Trust) Slas. Edward is a 1991 graduate of University of Illinois-Chicago, where he studied electrical engineering. He worked as a software engineer for Westell Technologies. On April 11, 1998 Edward married the love of his life, Holly Wilson. He was a loving husband and father to Anthony and Sarah. Edward enjoyed attending concerts, woodworking, watching NASCAR, camping and hiking, and rooting on his favorite teams, the Chicago Bears and Chicago Blackhawks. Survivors include, his loving wife Holly Slas; children Anthony Slas and Sarah Slas; father Frank Slas; siblings Carol, Jean, Renee, and Karen; and his furry friend Bear. Memorial visitation will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com to learn more and leave online condolences for Edward's family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to support his children's college fund. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary