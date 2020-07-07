1/2
Edward G. Reuland
Edward G. Reuland, 96, of Montgomery, passed away July 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Ed was born July 4, 1924. Ed proudly served in the United States Army Air Corp during World War II and received a Purple Heart, 2 Bronze Stars, The Distinguished Flying Cross, The Legion of Honor along with many other medals. He was a custodian at school district 129 for many years. Ed is survived by 1 son, Jeff (Susana) Reuland, 2 grandchildren, Sheldon (Allison) Reuland, Senaida (Chris) Stafford and 5 great grandchildren, Christopher (Rosa) Stafford, Michael Stafford, Thomas Stafford, Astrid and Joaquin Reuland. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Ed is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Betty, 1 infant brother, and 2 sisters, Lucille Benard and Jane Sajeske. A graveside service will be held Thursday July 9, 2020, 10am at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Aurora. For guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com. 630-897-1196


Published in Beacon News on Jul. 7, 2020.
July 6, 2020
So very sorry to hear about his passing... I had many talks with him on his bench as we lived across at 23 Hampton... He will be missed by many
Rachael Radabaugh
July 6, 2020
He will be greatly missed. Always smiling. His daughter inlaw was such a blessing to him. Condolences to the family.I feel blessed to have known him.
Georgeana L Rodarte
