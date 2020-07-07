Edward G. Reuland, 96, of Montgomery, passed away July 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Ed was born July 4, 1924. Ed proudly served in the United States Army Air Corp during World War II and received a Purple Heart, 2 Bronze Stars, The Distinguished Flying Cross, The Legion of Honor along with many other medals. He was a custodian at school district 129 for many years. Ed is survived by 1 son, Jeff (Susana) Reuland, 2 grandchildren, Sheldon (Allison) Reuland, Senaida (Chris) Stafford and 5 great grandchildren, Christopher (Rosa) Stafford, Michael Stafford, Thomas Stafford, Astrid and Joaquin Reuland. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Ed is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Betty, 1 infant brother, and 2 sisters, Lucille Benard and Jane Sajeske. A graveside service will be held Thursday July 9, 2020, 10am at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Aurora. For guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
