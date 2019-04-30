Edward J. Marion, 68, of Aurora passed away Saturday April 27, 2019. He was born September 24, 1950 in Potts Camp, MS the son of the late Columbus Pitts and Evelean Bogard. Ed retired from Caterpillar after over 40 years of service. He also worked at Durham Bus Company until just recently. Ed is survived by his four children, Marcus (Jennette) Marion, Edwin (Tierra) Thompson, Osmond Harris and Melanie Marion; his six grandchildren; his best friend, Bessie Marion; many other family and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Rawlin E. Marion. Funeral services will be held Thursday 6:00 p.m. May 2, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place in Waterford, MS. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary