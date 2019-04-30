Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Marion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. "Red Fox" Marion

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward J. "Red Fox" Marion Obituary
Edward J. Marion, 68, of Aurora passed away Saturday April 27, 2019. He was born September 24, 1950 in Potts Camp, MS the son of the late Columbus Pitts and Evelean Bogard. Ed retired from Caterpillar after over 40 years of service. He also worked at Durham Bus Company until just recently. Ed is survived by his four children, Marcus (Jennette) Marion, Edwin (Tierra) Thompson, Osmond Harris and Melanie Marion; his six grandchildren; his best friend, Bessie Marion; many other family and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Rawlin E. Marion. Funeral services will be held Thursday 6:00 p.m. May 2, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place in Waterford, MS. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now