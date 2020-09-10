Edward J. Slinkman, 73, of Sugar Grove, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was born December 10, 1946 in Berwyn, IL, son of the late John and Henrietta Slinkman.
He was a devout Christian and led many people to the faith during his illness. He was a devoted husband and father and was also very dedicated to his grandchildren.
Ed is survived by his wife Carole Slinkman; children, Ed (Amy Beth) Slinkman Jr., Amy Joy (Che) Earwood, Lori (Frank) Szumny and Jennifer (Steve) Mayer; grandchildren, Daniel John (Kaitlyn), Andrew, Aurora, Chloe, Lea, Sean, William, Alexa and Josh; great-granddaughter, Veronica; siblings, Harold (Sharon) Slinkman, Bernard (Jan) Slinkman, Deanna (John) Kratochivil and Hennie (late Ron) Bobulski.
Along with his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert (Carol) Slinkman and John (Jean) Slinkman.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4 PM – 8 PM at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Drive, Sugar Grove, IL 60554. A funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the funeral home followed by a burial at Sugar Grove Cemetery.
Due to COVID restrictions, masks are required and only 50 people are allowed in the chapel at all times. Because of the restrictions the funeral service on Friday will be livestreamed at the following linkhttps://client.tribucast.com/tcid/45727343
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Teen Challenge Illinois at teenchallengepeoria.org
.
To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com
. 630-466-1330.