Edward L. Kettley Sr., 76 of St. Charles, passed away early November 26, 2020 at Delnor Hospital, from stroke complications. He was born June 19, 1944 in Aurora IL, the son of the late Lyle and Evelyn (Kiesel) Kettley.
He was also preceded by his brother, Robert Kettley and a sister, Joan Kettley, in infancy.
Ed was a native of Aurora and received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from BYU Utah, and a Bachelors in Education from University of Illinois in Champaign as well as a Masters in administration from NIU. He began a career as a school teacher in Naperville from 1969 to 1982. He also worked as a Sugar Grove township assessor in the late 1970's and early 1980's as well as a Realtor in the Aurora Area since 1972. In 1982 he founded Kettley & Company Realtors which gave him the opportunity to work with thousands of Realtors and serve thousands of households directly and indirectly over the years. He also became involved with Kettley Insurance in 2014. He had a strong passion for his hobbies of old fashion automobiles and traveling and over the years was able to fully explore those hobbies. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and worked as a missionary for them in Belgium and France between 1964 to 1967. He attended a congregation that met in Geneva, IL.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Hankins Kettley; four children, Mary (Doug) Stralka, Edward (Sabrina) Kettley Jr., Carol (Dan) Rushton and Michelle (Josh) Klein; ten grandchildren, Korrey, Haley, Reed, Drew and Romi Stralka; Calvin, Grant and Elias Kettley; Griffin and Morgan Klein and two great grandchildren, Emmy and Elli Anderson. He was proud of them all and loved them all as they all were proud of him and loved him. He is also survived by his brothers, William Kettley and Richard Kettley.
He was a big influence on anyone around him and will be sorely missed.
Visitation will be held Friday 2-7 p.m. December 4, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Private Funeral services will be held Saturday 11:00 a.m. December 5, 2020 and will be streamed. A private interment will take place at Sugar Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of any flowers. donations may be made in Ed's name to Hesed House, 659 S. River St. Aurora, IL 60506.
For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit healychapel.com
