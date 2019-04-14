Edward Lee Brengman, 66, of Sugar Grove, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born March 5, 1953 in Aurora, IL. Ed served his country honorably in the United States Army from September 1971 – August 1973 as a Vulcan Crewman. His duty stations included, Fort Lewis, Tacoma, WA; Fort Bliss, El Paso, TX and Giebelstadt Army Airfield, Giebeistadt, Germany. Edward married his wife, Kimberly, on February 14, 1979 in Geneva, IL. In 1980, Ed started his own construction business, E&K Brengman & Sons, that was later known as New Castle Custom Homes. He owned and operated the company for 40 years with the support of his wife, Kim. A man of vast talents and strong work ethics, Ed's love of carpentry was expressed in many ways throughout his life from fine finish work to the many custom home he framed and finished in Naperville and the surrounding communities, including the custom homes he built for his family. He was proud of his service and was involved with the American Legion and the VFW. He served as the Executive Officer of Naperville's Ghost Rider's Squadron (VF 142) of the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps instilling military principles, history and tradition in local youth. Ed is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kimberly; his children, Brandon Brengman, Noal (Katie) Brengman of Montgomery, Erik (Alicia) Brengman of Groton, CT, Jacquelyn (Alex) Brengman of Aurora and a step-son, Jarrod (Tiffany) Fortner of Somonauk as well as his 9 grandchildren, Isaac, Ronnie, Zachery, Savannah, Camille, Shae, Eden, Ardora and Emmett. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald E. and Rose M. Brengman; his paternal grandparents, Charles T. and Theresa E. Brengman; his maternal grandparents, Joseph L. McCartney and Marion K. Benson. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 4 PM – 8 PM at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Drive, Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the funeral home followed by a burial at Lincoln Memorial Park. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-466-1330. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary