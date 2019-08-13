Home

Edward Ready


1932 - 2019
Edward Ready Obituary
Edward Ready passed away on August 9, 2019. He was born May 19, 1932 to Edward C. and Leona Ready in Savanna, Illinois.

He was a Mooseheart graduate and a Caterpillar retiree.

He is survived by his wife Lena, and two children. Daughter Sherry (Steve) Michael and son Mark (Christal) Ready. Five grandchildren: Jason Michael, Ryan Michael, Kyle Michael, Jacob Ready and Katie Ready. Five great-grandchildren: Corbin Michael, Ella Michael, Camden Michael, Noah Michael, Selah Ready and one on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents and many brothers and sisters. Too many to name!

There will be no visitation!! Cremation will take place according to Edward's wishes. Memorials may be made to The , 225 Michigan Avenue, #1200, Chicago, IL, 60601 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 13, 2019
