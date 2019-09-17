|
|
Edwin C. 'Ed' Kapper, Jr., 59, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
He was born November 8, 1959, in Olney, Illinois, the son of Edwin C. and Mina (Halsey) Kapper. He grew up in Chatsworth, Illinois and maintained a friendly, small town demeanor throughout life. Ed married Carol Sisler and they were blessed with their children, Brent, Aaron, Daniel, and Kimberly. Ed then married to Kimberly A. 'Kim' Cherry in 2007 in Galena, Illinois and he welcomed his step-children, Michael and Emily Olson to the family.
Ed graduated Chatsworth High School Class of 1978; he then earned a Bachelor's degree in Physical Therapy from Northern Illinois University in 1983. Ed was a physical therapist for 36 years. He and his wife Kim were owners of Kapper Physical Therapy in Sandwich, Illinois with offices in Hinckley and Yorkville as well, for 15 years. Kim thought she was the luckiest person in the world to serve side by side with her business partner, husband, and best friend. Ed was last employed by Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital Home Health. Although he endured side effects of cancer and its treatment, he continued to care for patients even at times when he needed the care himself. Ed had a megawatt smile that could light up a room. In a group setting, he was the 'glue' that brought people together. He allowed others to be heard. When he did speak, it was words of truth tempered with love. In difficult times he was a calming presence and his reassuring "It will be alright" always made it so. Ed was a member of Bethany Road Bible Church, he had a deep faith that guided him throughout his life. This was most evident through his cancer journey, especially in his final days.
He is survived by his wife, Kim; his children, Brent (Mary) Kapper of Birmingham, Alabama, Aaron (Briana) Kapper of Louisville, Kentucky, Daniel (Leena) Kapper of Mt. Prospect, Kimberly (Paul) Ahrens of South Elgin, Michael (fiancé Samantha Volk) Olson of Chicago, Emily Olson of DeKalb; grandchildren, Alina, Walter and Noelle Kapper, Will and Anna Ahrens; siblings, Cindy Hanauer of Normal, Tom (Shawn) Kapper of Madison, Wisconsin, and Jan (Alan Kleinschmidt) Kapper of Canton
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 20, at Bethany Road Bible Church, 2215 Bethany Rd. in DeKalb, with the Rev. Jason Draper officiating.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 19, at Bethany Road Bible Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Fox Valley Older Adult Services of Sandwich, (where he served on the Board of Directors), in Edwin C. 'Ed' Kapper memory and send addressed to the Kapper Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit
www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 17, 2019