Edwin (Gene) Gordon passed away on March 21, 2020 at his home in Aurora, Illinois surrounded by his loving family after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. He was born in Aurora, Illinois on May 2, 1934, the son of Edwin (Eddie) and Alice (Ryan) Gordon. He attended St. Mary's School and Community High School graduating in the Class of 1952. He was a 1956 graduate of the University of Notre Dame. He married Jeanine Francque on September 13, 1958 in St. Mary's church, Sterling.
In 1959, he moved to Aurora where they made their home the rest of their lives. He was president and an owner of Walter E. Deuchler Consulting Engineers, Inc. He loved engineering as well as handball, golf, bridge, poker, gin rummy, bicycling and watching Notre Dame football. He traveled to most of the states and ten countries. His greatest joy was being with his family.
In addition to his wife of 61 years, he is survived by five daughters; Mary (Dr. Robert) Peleman, Washington, Michigan; Bridget (Charles) Neff, Batavia; Heidi (Peter) Doyle, Aurora; Gretchen (John) Minyard, Chicago; and Sarah (Japhen) Torres, Aurora as well as 15 grandchildren: Conor, Dr. John (Amanda), and Natalie Peleman; Rachel, Maggie, Michael and Ryan Neff; Eva, Emma (Randy) Dziak, Liam and Luke Doyle, Jake Johnson, and Hannah, Grace and Julian Torres. He also leaves a great grandson, Thomas Peleman and a great granddaughter due in October. He is survived by three siblings: Veronica (Bob) Kennedy, Sterling, David (Jacquie) Gordon, Las Vegas, Nevada and Monica (Richard) Menconi, Crossville, Tennessee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Alicia, a brother, Richard Gordon and two sisters; Mary Rita Gordon and Paula Gordon Kelly.
Burial was in Calvary Cemetery, Sterling on March 23 with Deacon Tom Hawksworth presiding. A Memorial Mass will be held at Holy Angels Church, Aurora on August 8, 2020. Arrangements were handled by Dieterle Memorial Home, Montgomery, IL.
