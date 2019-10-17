Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
Lincoln Memorial Park
675 Rt. 30
Aurora, IL
View Map
Edwin R. Moses


1929 - 2019
Edwin R. Moses Obituary
Edwin R. Moses, 90, of Aurora, passed away Saturday October 12, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born June 18, 1929 in Aurora, IL the son of the late Ray and Olive (Herren) Moses.

Edwin was employed by the City of Aurora where he followed in his father, Ray's footsteps, becoming Director of Parks until his retirement in 1984. Ed had a lifelong love for Phillips Park and spent his entire career maintaining its beauty.

Ed loved spending time with family and friends. He traveled extensively with his wife, Rose and enjoyed fishing, boating, gardening and swimming in the ocean.

Ed was strong, kind, generous and had a youthful soul. Everyone he met, he treated as a friend.

Ed is survived by his daughters, Michele (Robin) Reed, and Amy Truckenbrod; his grandchildren, Stacy (Ben) DeSmit and David (Amanda) Geddes; his great grandchildren, Christian (Jessica) Kilgore, Ryan DeSmit, Aidan DeSmit, Lila Geddes and Jace Geddes; his brother, Ron (Donna) Moses; his sister, Carol Gareski; his step-son, Joe (Wendy) LaMadeline; and many other family and friends.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Rose Moses.

Funeral services will be held Saturday 11:00 a.m. October 19, 2019 at The Healy Chapel 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Friends of Phillips Park. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 17, 2019
