Edwin W. Huwe, 79, of Aurora passed away surrounded by his family on October 13, 2019. He was born on November 11, 1939 in Perham, MN the son of Fred and Emma (Dittman) Huwe. He proudly served his country with the U. S Air Force. Ed was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church, formerly Redeemer Lutheran. He retired from Caterpillar after over 30 years of dedicated service and was a proud member of Local UAW 145. He also loved to garden and do small engine repairs. He is survived by his children, Tammy (Peter) Ososky and Timothy Huwe; grandchildren, Stefan, Erin and Josiah Ososky and Emily (Jason) Huwe Steele and Kelsey Huwe; siblings Dorothy Frank, Fred (Charlene) Huwe and Evelyn (Arnie) Erickson. He also leaves behind a host of loving family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wives Edith Huwe and Margie Huwe as well as 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Family will be receiving guests on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Memorial Home. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 16, 2019