Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
(630) 897-1196
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Huwe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin W. Huwe


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin W. Huwe Obituary
Edwin W. Huwe, 79, of Aurora passed away surrounded by his family on October 13, 2019. He was born on November 11, 1939 in Perham, MN the son of Fred and Emma (Dittman) Huwe. He proudly served his country with the U. S Air Force. Ed was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church, formerly Redeemer Lutheran. He retired from Caterpillar after over 30 years of dedicated service and was a proud member of Local UAW 145. He also loved to garden and do small engine repairs. He is survived by his children, Tammy (Peter) Ososky and Timothy Huwe; grandchildren, Stefan, Erin and Josiah Ososky and Emily (Jason) Huwe Steele and Kelsey Huwe; siblings Dorothy Frank, Fred (Charlene) Huwe and Evelyn (Arnie) Erickson. He also leaves behind a host of loving family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wives Edith Huwe and Margie Huwe as well as 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Family will be receiving guests on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Memorial Home. A private burial will take place at a later date.

For directions and online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dieterle Memorial Home
View Now