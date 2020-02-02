Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Angels Church
Lancaster and Hardin Avenues
Aurora, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Angels Church
Lancaster and Hardin Avenues
Aurora, IL
Burial
Private
Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery
Eileen Hayes


1923 - 2020
Eileen Hayes Obituary
Eileen Hayes (nee O'Connell), 96, native of Maulcalee, Co. Kerry, Ireland, transitioned to her heavenly home to be with her husband, Patrick on January 31, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 10 A.M. until the Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. at Holy Angels Church, corner of Hardin and Lancaster, Aurora, IL. Entombment will be private at Christ the King Mausoleum at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, IL.

Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL.

For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 2, 2020
