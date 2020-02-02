|
Eileen Hayes (nee O'Connell), 96, native of Maulcalee, Co. Kerry, Ireland, transitioned to her heavenly home to be with her husband, Patrick on January 31, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 10 A.M. until the Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. at Holy Angels Church, corner of Hardin and Lancaster, Aurora, IL. Entombment will be private at Christ the King Mausoleum at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, IL.
Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL.
For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 2, 2020