Eileen M. (Bieschke) Simmons, 100, of Aurora, IL, at rest May 20, 2020.
Born to Marguerite (Gehant) and Mathias Bieschke April 4,1920. She attended St. Mary's grade school and graduated from East Aurora High School. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church and was a very devout Catholic. After daily mass she met her church lady friends for breakfast. She was a devoted Mother, Grand Mother and Great Grandmother. She enjoyed family gatherings where laughter and fun was always abundant. She was a "Bieschke Babe". She enjoyed traveling with her sisters and friends, from Italy, including the Vatican to winters in Florida, Mexico, Grand Canyon and two Pilgrimages to the Shrine of Medjugorje, Yugoslavia. She enjoyed her crafts and was a talented artist. She enjoyed needle point, embroidery, oil painting and sewing. She volunteered as a Eucharistic minister visiting the sick and home bound and at St. Mary's Book store and Hessed House.
She is survived by her children Jack (Sally) Port Charlotte, FL, Colleen Burgert, Montgomery, IL William, Carbondale, IL Joseph (Diane) Sun City, AZ Tom "Thomas Michael" (Debbie) Yorkville, IL, Robert (Beth),ILand Michael (Brenda) Metropolis, IL . Grandchildren Steve, Stacey, Brian, Kevin Simmons, Kris (Mitacek) Simmons Kim (O'Connor) Simmons, Jeff, John, Julie Shankle Lawrence, James, Janelle Shankle Sobol, Joseph Keenan, Tommy Simmons, Ryan T. Simmons, Joey Simmons, Mikey Simmons, Leandra Petterson , Lisa Stanley, Lauren Doonan, Rachael Johns, Breanne Reed, Holly Nalley, as well as many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She has many funny loving and caring nieces and nephews whose company she enjoyed as a good time was always had.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Faye (O'Bryan), Claude, Claire (Messmer), Frank, Wenscel, son Rick, granddaughter Michelle, granddaughter April, great granddaughter Addison Simmons.
A private family funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church followed by burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery at rest on May 26th 2020. A celebration of Eileen's 100 years and an end of a generation celebration to be held hopefully in the near future.
Arrangements were handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, IL. 60506. Please visit www.daleidenmortuary.com to sign the guestbook or leave condolences for Eileen's family.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 620 Fifth St. Aurora, IL or Hessed house, 659 S River St. Aurora, IL.
The Simmons family would like to extend their appreciation to all caregivers that have taken care of Eileen throughout the years. A heartfelt Thank You, God Bless you all!
Born to Marguerite (Gehant) and Mathias Bieschke April 4,1920. She attended St. Mary's grade school and graduated from East Aurora High School. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church and was a very devout Catholic. After daily mass she met her church lady friends for breakfast. She was a devoted Mother, Grand Mother and Great Grandmother. She enjoyed family gatherings where laughter and fun was always abundant. She was a "Bieschke Babe". She enjoyed traveling with her sisters and friends, from Italy, including the Vatican to winters in Florida, Mexico, Grand Canyon and two Pilgrimages to the Shrine of Medjugorje, Yugoslavia. She enjoyed her crafts and was a talented artist. She enjoyed needle point, embroidery, oil painting and sewing. She volunteered as a Eucharistic minister visiting the sick and home bound and at St. Mary's Book store and Hessed House.
She is survived by her children Jack (Sally) Port Charlotte, FL, Colleen Burgert, Montgomery, IL William, Carbondale, IL Joseph (Diane) Sun City, AZ Tom "Thomas Michael" (Debbie) Yorkville, IL, Robert (Beth),ILand Michael (Brenda) Metropolis, IL . Grandchildren Steve, Stacey, Brian, Kevin Simmons, Kris (Mitacek) Simmons Kim (O'Connor) Simmons, Jeff, John, Julie Shankle Lawrence, James, Janelle Shankle Sobol, Joseph Keenan, Tommy Simmons, Ryan T. Simmons, Joey Simmons, Mikey Simmons, Leandra Petterson , Lisa Stanley, Lauren Doonan, Rachael Johns, Breanne Reed, Holly Nalley, as well as many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She has many funny loving and caring nieces and nephews whose company she enjoyed as a good time was always had.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Faye (O'Bryan), Claude, Claire (Messmer), Frank, Wenscel, son Rick, granddaughter Michelle, granddaughter April, great granddaughter Addison Simmons.
A private family funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church followed by burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery at rest on May 26th 2020. A celebration of Eileen's 100 years and an end of a generation celebration to be held hopefully in the near future.
Arrangements were handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, IL. 60506. Please visit www.daleidenmortuary.com to sign the guestbook or leave condolences for Eileen's family.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 620 Fifth St. Aurora, IL or Hessed house, 659 S River St. Aurora, IL.
The Simmons family would like to extend their appreciation to all caregivers that have taken care of Eileen throughout the years. A heartfelt Thank You, God Bless you all!
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on May 24, 2020.