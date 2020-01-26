|
|
Eileen M. "Bunny" Testin, 90, formerly of Plano, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was born June 22, 1929 in Joliet, daughter of the late John A. and Frances (Kretz) Hartung.
Bunny is survived by her children, John (Kathey) Testin, Patrick (Debbie) Testin, Rita (David) Gemmer and Nancy (Dwight) Snyder; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren, family and friends.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Testin.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 8:30 AM until time of Mass 10:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 516 E. Jackson St., Morris, IL 60450 followed by a burial at St. Mary Cemetery, Minooka, IL.
Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove, IL. To read the full obituary and sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-466-1330
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 26, 2020