Eileen Mary Boedigheimer, age 76 of Carol Stream passed away on April 19, 2020. Eileen was a graduate of St. Anne's School of Nursing and later in her career went back to school and received her bachelor's degree from St. Francis College. Eileen worked much of her R.N. career at hospitals in Chicagoland and was a longtime employee for NIGAS/NICOR. Eileen is the beloved wife of the late Gerald. Loving mother of David (Jen), Dennis (Mary) and Don (Amanda) Boedigheimer. Beloved daughter of the late Wayne and the late Emily (Hora) Turner of Aurora, Illinois. Proud grandmother of 12. Great grandmother of 2. In lieu of flowers donations to Autism Speaks or the would be appreciated. A memorial gathering will take place at a later date due to social gathering restrictions at this time. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 29, 2020