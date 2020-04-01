|
Eilien Armstrong Toft, 76, of Oswego IL, passed away peacefully on 29-Mar-2020 after a fierce battle with cancer, at Edward Hospital in Naperville, with her husband Tom by her side. She was born 28-Jul-1943 in Seattle WA, the daughter of Wiley and Edith (nee Anderson) Armstrong. She spent much of her growing years in Columbus MS and lesser times in various other places in The South, to which she was forever loyal.
Eilien attended college at the Mississippi University for Women ("The W") to study Physical Education, and went on to a career teaching in Memphis TN. Later she moved with her first husband, Charles Grisham, to the Chicago suburbs, where they raised a daughter, Kimberly Lynn. After a period of parenting and then divorce, Eilien started a new career in mental health as a people manager, then went on to yet another career in Computer Science working at Bell Labs in Naperville for over 30 years, earning an MS degree in that discipline at North Central College along the way. She married her second husband, Tom Toft, in 2001 on the 16th anniversary of their relationship, and then retired from work in 2003. She spent her retirement years in various public service roles, and in honor of her father and other relatives, became active in The Order of the Eastern Star, serving as Grand Esther of Illinois in 2014.
Eilien was an avid world traveler, serious home chef, consummate entertainer, and had friends across the country and around the world.
She was preceded in death by her father Wiley, and by only ten days by her mother Edith Gant, at the age of 99. She is survived by her spouse Tom Toft, her sister Wynette Edwards, her daughter Kim Campbell, and Kim's children Kiersten and Kayla Campbell, plus a small army of extended family and devoted friends.
DuPage Cremations will provide Eilien's cremains to be interred at the Calvary Episcopal Church in Batavia. No service or memorial is currently scheduled due to the prevailing circumstances. A memorial service will be arranged when possible.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 1, 2020