Elaine Catheryn Burgholzer DeHaan, 83, of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away on 04/06/2020 at the Rose Garden of Fort Myers – Assisted Living & Memory Care.
She was born to the late William and Louise Burgholzer (Ambre), on 30 June 1936 in Aurora, Illinois. Elaine graduated from Madonna High School for Girls in 1954. She went on to teach dance instruction at Arthur Murray; and to study and work in the Real Estate sales office at Liberty Realty in Aurora Illinois. Elaine worked as an Assistant Vice-President of Human Resources; and after 25 years of service, she retired from Mercy Center Hospital in 1995.
Elaine enjoyed music, singing, and playing the piano; dancing, and teaching others to dance; old movies and musicals; the Dancing with the Stars TV show; and spending time with family and friends. She was also active in her Catholic faith, serving as a Lay Eucharistic Minister, administering the sacraments of Holy Communion; also taking the sacraments to those who were ill, or otherwise unable to attend Mass.
Elaine raised five children, virtually all on her own: Kevin Watson, Theodore Watson II, Timothy Watson, Melody Watson, Gayle DeHaan.
Elaine is survived by Janet Lawrence (Sister), William Burgholzer, Jr. (Brother), Mary Worth (Sister), Marie Heinking (Sister), Kevin & Susie (Watson), Ted & Tina (Watson), Tim & Tammie (Watson), Melody Watson-Kunz, 18 Grandchildren, and 25 Great-Grandchildren.
Elaine was preceded in death by William Burgholzer (Father), Louise Burgholzer (Mother), Kay Manning (Sister), Gayle DeHaan (Daughter).
A "Celebration of Life" memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial charitable donations may be made to the . To share condolences online, visit Elaine's obituary on Legacy.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 19, 2020