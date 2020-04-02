|
Tipton, IA - Elaine Marion (Matile) Lieser of Tipton, IA, peacefully entered eternity on Monday, March 30, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Elaine was born February 4, 1937, to Clarence and Sylvia (Holzhueter) Matile of Plainfield, IL. She grew up in Wheatland Township and attended Church School in rural Plainfield. Elaine graduated from Oswego High School in 1955. Following high school, she attended Northern Illinois Teachers College (now Northern Illinois University) for one year. On March 2, 1957, she married James (Jim) Wesley Lieser at Wheatland Presbyterian Church in Plainfield, IL. Elaine and Jim proceeded to farm in the Oswego area for the next 34 years, raising three sons in the process. During the 1950s, Elaine worked as a secretary for Caterpillar, Inc., in Montgomery, IL; in the 1960s she was employed as a factory worker at Processed Plastics, also in Montgomery, IL. In 1972, Elaine received an associate's degree in Nursing from Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove, IL. After graduating, she worked as an RN at Copley Memorial Hospital in Aurora, IL; for the Kane County Visiting Nurses Association, and for Drs, Dennis and Downy in Aurora.
In 1988, Elaine and Jim began their move to lowa where they farmed in Cedar County for the next 12 years until Jim's death in 2000. Elaine became a member of the Wheatland Presbyterian Church in rural Plainfield in 1949 where she served as Sunday school teacher, member of various Presbyterian Women groups, church elder, and clerk of session. She was a long-time member of the church choir, having joined in seventh grade; she and Jim met when he joined the choir in the same year. The couple's church membership transferred to the Mechanicsville Presbyterian Church in 1994 where Elaine served as elder, clerk of the session, and active member of the Presbyterian Women group. Outside of church, Elaine was active in the Mechanicsville Garden Club.
Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Sylvia (Holzhueter) Matile; her husband, James Lieser; two sisters, Marlene Ann Matile and Eileen (Neely) Bacino; and her niece, Melissa Matile.
She is survived by her sons Kirk (Debra) Lieser of Tipton, 1A; Chris (Joy) Lieser of Oswego, IL; and Cary (Pam) Lieser of Lisbon, IL; brother, Roger (Sue) Matile of Oswego, IL; brother-in-law Hal (Mary) Lieser of Naperville, IL; one aunt, Shirley Holzhueter of Salt Lake City, UT; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved friends. A portion of Elaine's ashes will be buried alongside her husband's at the Wheatland Presbyterian Church cemetery in Plainfield, IL; the remainder will be spread across a section of pasture at the couple's Cedar Bluff Farm near Mechanicsville, IA, where Jim's ashes were spread in 2000.
A memorial fund in her memory has been established for the Mechanicsville Presbyterian Church.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 2, 2020