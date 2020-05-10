Elaine Ness of Sparks, NV died April 25, 2020. She was born November 28, 1921, to Martin and Emma Strausberger in Aurora, IL. She graduated form Oswego High School in 1939. Elaine is survived by her son Jerald (Susan) Shoger, Fairfield, CA, grandson Greg (Valerie) Shoger, great granddaughters Megan and Emily Shoger of North Aurora, IL, her sister Marilyn Lee, of Montgomery, IL She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Wayne she was buried in Rockville, CA.





