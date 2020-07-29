Eldred Delbert Kuehl, age 81, of Yorkville, IL, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Eldred was born on September 20, 1938 in Slayton, Minnesota to the late Delbert and Gwendolyn (nee Norton) Kuehl. He married Darlene Berns in 1964 and the two of them celebrated 56 years of marriage together on July 18th, 2020. Eldred proudly served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963. He was an employee of Richards-Wilcox for 41 years and retired in 2002. Eldred was a faithful member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Oswego for 35 years and a devoted volunteer at the Kendall County Community Food Pantry for 12 years. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and he loved helping others with projects. Eldred was a very caring and genuine person and he touched the lives of many.
Eldred is survived by his loving wife, Darlene Kuehl, a son and daughter-in -law, Raymond and Maryann Kuehl, a daughter and son-in-law, Jeanette and Kerry Crowe and five grandchildren, whom he adored, Adam, Danny, Emily, Matt and Molly. He is also survived by his sisters Sylvia and Ramona (Gene), his sisters-in-law Rosalind (Melvin) and Rita (Frank), his brother-in-law Frank (Jeannie), nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and several cousins.
A wake will be held on Thursday, July 30th, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. Due to the current pandemic we respect if you are not able to attend and request those that do attend wear a mask and socially distance. The funeral Mass and burial with military honors will be private.
Memorials can be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, P.O. Box 670, Oswego, IL 60543 or the Kendall County Community Food Pantry, 208 Beaver Street, Yorkville, IL 60560.
For information: 630-544-3888 www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com