1/2
Eldred Delbert Kuehl
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eldred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eldred Delbert Kuehl, age 81, of Yorkville, IL, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family.

Eldred was born on September 20, 1938 in Slayton, Minnesota to the late Delbert and Gwendolyn (nee Norton) Kuehl. He married Darlene Berns in 1964 and the two of them celebrated 56 years of marriage together on July 18th, 2020. Eldred proudly served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963. He was an employee of Richards-Wilcox for 41 years and retired in 2002. Eldred was a faithful member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Oswego for 35 years and a devoted volunteer at the Kendall County Community Food Pantry for 12 years. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and he loved helping others with projects. Eldred was a very caring and genuine person and he touched the lives of many.

Eldred is survived by his loving wife, Darlene Kuehl, a son and daughter-in -law, Raymond and Maryann Kuehl, a daughter and son-in-law, Jeanette and Kerry Crowe and five grandchildren, whom he adored, Adam, Danny, Emily, Matt and Molly. He is also survived by his sisters Sylvia and Ramona (Gene), his sisters-in-law Rosalind (Melvin) and Rita (Frank), his brother-in-law Frank (Jeannie), nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and several cousins.

A wake will be held on Thursday, July 30th, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. Due to the current pandemic we respect if you are not able to attend and request those that do attend wear a mask and socially distance. The funeral Mass and burial with military honors will be private.

Memorials can be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, P.O. Box 670, Oswego, IL 60543 or the Kendall County Community Food Pantry, 208 Beaver Street, Yorkville, IL 60560.

For information: 630-544-3888 www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Wake
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved