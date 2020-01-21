Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
Eleanor Challis


1929 - 2020
Eleanor Challis Obituary
Eleanor "Ellie" Challis, 90, died on January 17, 2020 in Aurora. Born on November 10, 1929, Ellie was the daughter of William B. and Eva (Crawford) Lowe. She attended Our Lady of Good Counsel and Madonna High School in 1947. She is survived by her daughter, Pam Nickels of Oswego; grandson, Todd Nickels of Oswego; nephews, David Lindimier of Aurora and Bud (Jennifer)Lowe of Columbus, Mississippi; niece, Joyce (Gary) Franco of Jackson, Mississippi; several cousins and grandnieces. She is predeceased by her parents, William and Eva; brothers, William (Bud) Bernard and Leon (Lonnie) Lowe; sister, Leona Lindimier; brother in law, Harold Lindimier and sister in law, Delores (Mathey) Lowe.

There are no public services scheduled. Arrangements handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Eleanor's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 21, 2020
