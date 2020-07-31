1/
Eleanor M. DeBeir
1925 - 2020
Eleanor M. DeBeir, 95, of the Holmstad Retirement Community and formerly of St. Charles passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born on the family farm January 25, 1925 in Winfield, IL the daughter of Peter and Anna (Weiler) Maxstadt. As a child Eleanor and her family resided in Aurora in the Pigeon Hill Neighborhood until they moved to the north west side of Chicago. In 1948, Eleanor moved back to the Fox Valley area and in 1951 she was united in marriage to Joseph J. DeBeir. Together with help from their friends they built their home in St. Charles across from the high school. She always welcomed her children and their friends to be around the home. Eleanor was a devoted Catholic and member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in St. Charles. In 2001 she moved to the Holmstad in Batavia where she then became a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She is survived by her children, Cheryl Sands, Joseph DeBeir, JoAnn Esin, and David DeBeir; her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and her nieces and nephews; along with her best friend Diane Stalker. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Joseph and two brothers Frederick and Donald Maxstadt. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. Monday, August 3, 2020 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL before going in procession to Holy Cross Catholic Church 2300 Main Street Batavia, IL to celebrate Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be held private in Garfield Cemetery. For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Home 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com



Published in Beacon News on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Moss-Norris Funeral Home
AUG
3
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Funeral services provided by
Moss-Norris Funeral Home
100 South Third Street
St. Charles, IL 60174
(630) 584-2000
