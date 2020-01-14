|
Eleanor Ruth "Ellie" Salisbury, age 84, of Montgomery, IL died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her residence. She was born December 15, 1935 in Adams Township, LaSalle County, IL the daughter of the later Louis C and Viola C nee Erickson Meyer.
Prior to her retirement in June of 2000 she was employed by Wm F Meyer Co in Aurora, IL as a bookkeeper. She was a member of St Anne Catholic Church in Oswego, IL, (within the church sang in the funeral choir, member of SAS Group and Card Club.) She had also been active with Fashion Wagon Demonstrator and district leader, (Top Sales award won several times), American Business Women's Association (Past President), several business bookkeeping/office manager positions. She most enjoyed her time with family, travel/dining out, Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, an excellent story teller and humorous.
She is survived by her children, Julia Salisbury, Kathryn (Craig) Quantock, John (Julie) Salisbury, Matthew Salisbury; grandchildren Ryan Salibury, Amy (Geoff) Taylor Stephanie (Doug) Webbles, Robert (Cynthia) Salisbury, Jennifer, Margaret, Abigail, Rebecca, Jack Quantock, Lucas and Phillip Salisbury; great grandchildren William and Corinne Sullivan; brothers James (Gert) Meyer, Richard (Marge) Meyer; sister-in-law Barbara Meyer, also several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Allen Salisbury, son Richard "Rick" Salisbury, siblings Dorothy (Bob) Adrian, Virginia (Harold) Miller, Gertrude (Oscar) Huber, Mildred Meyer, Charles (Audrey) Meyer, Robert (Mary) Meyer and Harold Meyer.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY 1801 Douglas Road Oswego, IL. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St Anne Catholic Church 551 Boulder Hill Pass Oswego, IL. Interment will take place at the Oswego Cemetery in Oswego, IL.
Memorials may be direct to either St Anne Church PO Box 670 Oswego, IL 60543 or St Jude Children's Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN or the .
For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 14, 2020