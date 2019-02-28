|
Rev. Eliezer V. Casiano, 62, of Aurora, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at his home. He was born February 25, 1957 in San German, Puerto Rico.Pastor Casiano was a longtime pastor at Pentecostal Church of God Divine Light.Visitation will take place from 5 P.M. until the time of the funeral service at 6:30 P.M. at Pentecostal Church of God Divine Light, 142 S. 4th St., Aurora on Friday, March 9, 2019. An additional service will be held at Pentecostal Church of God Divine Light at 9 A.M. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 followed by interment at River Hills Memorial Park, Batavia. Arrangements are being handled by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl, Aurora. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 28, 2019