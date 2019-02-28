Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pentecostal Church of God Divine Light
142 S. Fourth St.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:30 PM
Pentecostal Church of God Divine Light
142 S. Fourth St.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Pentecostal Church of God Divine Light
142 S. Fourth St.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
River Hills Memorial Park
1650 S. River
Batavia, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eliezer Casiano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Eliezer V. Casiano

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rev. Eliezer V. Casiano Obituary
Rev. Eliezer V. Casiano, 62, of Aurora, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at his home. He was born February 25, 1957 in San German, Puerto Rico.Pastor Casiano was a longtime pastor at Pentecostal Church of God Divine Light.Visitation will take place from 5 P.M. until the time of the funeral service at 6:30 P.M. at Pentecostal Church of God Divine Light, 142 S. 4th St., Aurora on Friday, March 9, 2019. An additional service will be held at Pentecostal Church of God Divine Light at 9 A.M. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 followed by interment at River Hills Memorial Park, Batavia. Arrangements are being handled by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl, Aurora. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now