Home

POWERED BY

Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Dinsmoor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Dinsmoor


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Dinsmoor Obituary
Elizabeth "Sue" Dinsmoor (Nee Coble) passed away peacefully following a long illness, Friday March 20, 2020 at the age of 94. Preceded in death by her husband Wally. Admired mother of Jane (Larry) Vahle, Philip, Robin (Rob) Engl, Tom, Brad (the late Jerilyn) and niece Kathy Roulston (Byron Scott). Proud grandmother of Carin Vahle (Scott Daly), Stephanie Vahle, Wes (Brooke) Dinsmoor, Kristin Goldsmith, T.J. (Erin) Dinsmoor, Trevor Dinsmoor, and Derek Dinsmoor. Great-grandmother of Ava, Lane, Sadie and Carlie. Survived by her dear friend Mary Goode.

Service at a later date.

Krause Funeral Home 21600 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfied WI 53072 262-432-8300
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -