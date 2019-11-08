|
Elizabeth "Betsy" M. Way, 43, passed away peacefully, November 6, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Aurora on her mother's golden birthday, February 20, 1976 daughter of Michael and Debra (James) Way. Betsy enjoyed her volunteer work with P.A.D.S. of Kendall County and loved Hello Kitty. She was a graduate of Oswego High School, class of 1995 and was also very active at New Song Church, and volunteered at Loaves and Fishes. She also worked in food service for many years. Betsy loved kids including the three special children that she helped take care of. She also enjoyed crocheting but most of all spending time with friends and family. Betsy is survived by her parents, 1 brother Richard (Sheryl), her beloved dog, Scarlet, 4 Aunts, Mary Murphy, Patricia Lloyd, Nancy King, Rosa James and 2 uncles, Stephen way, Joe (Donna) Way. Betsy is preceded in death by 1 sister Le Ann, her maternal grandparents, J. Richard and Beverly Switzer and her paternal grandparents, Richard and Virginia Way, Aunt Barb, Uncle Bob and Uncle Denny. Family will be receiving guests Sunday November 10, 2019 from, 3 pm to 7 pm at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway Montgomery. Funeral service will be held Monday, November 11, 2019, 11 am at the funeral home. The family would like to thank the medical staff at Advocate Dryer and Rush-Copley for all the care they provided to Betsy thru the years and especially providing comfort the last several months and also Pastor Jason Dail of and the members of New Song Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to P.A.D.S. of Kendall County, A.I.D (Aid for Individual Development) and The , 225 Michigan Ave., #1200, Chicago, IL 60601 appreciated. For directions and guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 8, 2019