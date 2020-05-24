Elizabeth Metzger
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Lib" Metzger passed away peacefully at home on May 19. She was born in Potomac, Illinois on Dec. 9, 1920 to Mabel and Roy Lowe. She was preceded in death by her husband Ewald Metzger. She was active in many organizations including PEO and the Aurora Woman's Club. Lib was also a long time volunteer at Copley Hospital and a member of the First United Methodist Church. She is survived by her son Phil and daughter-in law Dawn and special friends in the " Lunch Bunch". " Some people come into our lives and then quietly go. Others stay for a while and leave footprints on our hearts and we are never the same." Due to current restriction interment will be private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 21, 2020
I have so many wonderful memories of Aunt Lib. She is now united with Uncle E and my parents. Probably up there getting ready to go fishing and get that big one. Thinking of you Phil and Dawn
Patsy Nannini
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved