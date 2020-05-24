Elizabeth "Lib" Metzger passed away peacefully at home on May 19. She was born in Potomac, Illinois on Dec. 9, 1920 to Mabel and Roy Lowe. She was preceded in death by her husband Ewald Metzger. She was active in many organizations including PEO and the Aurora Woman's Club. Lib was also a long time volunteer at Copley Hospital and a member of the First United Methodist Church. She is survived by her son Phil and daughter-in law Dawn and special friends in the " Lunch Bunch". " Some people come into our lives and then quietly go. Others stay for a while and leave footprints on our hearts and we are never the same." Due to current restriction interment will be private.





