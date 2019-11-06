Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
|
Elizabeth R. Wolding Obituary
Elizabeth R. "Beth" Wolding, 56, of Aurora, passed away on October 29, 2019 at Rush Copley Medical Center. She was born January 12, 1963 in Aurora, IL.

Beth was a longtime member of Holy Angels Church. She was a graduate of Holy Angels Grade School and Rosary High School. She was employed over the years at Heartland Blood Center, Dreyer Medical Clinic, and Edwards Hospital as a cardiovascular technician.

She is survived by her husband, Martin Wolding; her son, Bradley Christian Carlson; four sisters, Brenda (John) Merkel, Gayle Iennarella, Mary Vogt, Marti (Billy) DelNegro; a brother, Daniel (Sue) Carlson; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Carolyn (Vogel) Carlson; her brother, Robert Thomas Carlson in infancy; her brother-in-law, Tony Iennarella.

A memorial mass will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 Holy Angels Church at 10:00 AM; Fr. Michael Lavan will officiate with inurnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the funeral hour at 10:00 AM, at Holy Angels Church 180 South Russell Avenue, Aurora, IL 60506.

Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, IL 630-631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Elizabeth's family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Beth's name to Holy Angels Church.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 6, 2019
