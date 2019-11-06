|
Elizabeth R. "Beth" Wolding, 56, of Aurora, passed away on October 29, 2019 at Rush Copley Medical Center. She was born January 12, 1963 in Aurora, IL.
Beth was a longtime member of Holy Angels Church. She was a graduate of Holy Angels Grade School and Rosary High School. She was employed over the years at Heartland Blood Center, Dreyer Medical Clinic, and Edwards Hospital as a cardiovascular technician.
She is survived by her husband, Martin Wolding; her son, Bradley Christian Carlson; four sisters, Brenda (John) Merkel, Gayle Iennarella, Mary Vogt, Marti (Billy) DelNegro; a brother, Daniel (Sue) Carlson; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Carolyn (Vogel) Carlson; her brother, Robert Thomas Carlson in infancy; her brother-in-law, Tony Iennarella.
A memorial mass will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 Holy Angels Church at 10:00 AM; Fr. Michael Lavan will officiate with inurnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the funeral hour at 10:00 AM, at Holy Angels Church 180 South Russell Avenue, Aurora, IL 60506.
Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, IL 630-631-5500.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Beth's name to Holy Angels Church.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 6, 2019