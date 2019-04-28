Ella Mueller, age 90, a resident of Aurora, IL for most of her life, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was born October 4, 1928 in Padew, Poland to Jacob and Katharina (Senft) Numrich. Ella is remembered for documenting her experiences in Germany during World War II in her autobiography "Life in Germany During World War II", published when she was 80 years old. Ella gave numerous talks about her life in schools near her NC home. Her book is in the Washington DC Holocaust Museum.Ella was a longtime member of Saint Paul's Lutheran Church until 2004, when she and Philipp moved to CA to live with their daughter due to health issues. After Philipp passed away , Ella moved to Twin Lakes Lutheran Retirement Community in North Carolina to live close to her son. She is survived by her daughter Ellen Mueller and her son Ernie Mueller and his wife Lou Mueller. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 9 am greetings and 10 am service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 85 S Constitution Dr, Aurora, IL 60506. Interment to follow at Saint Pauls Lutheran Cemetery, 1400 Douglas Road, Montgomery, Illinois, 60538. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary