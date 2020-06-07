Ellen Lindstrom, 85, of Aurora, IL passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Asbury Gardens, in North Aurora, IL. She was born August 3, 1934 in Elmhurst, IL.
Ellen grew up in Normal, IL and graduated from University High School. She went to Iowa State where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta and met her loving husband, Jack Lindstrom. Following graduation, they were married on April 28, 1956 in Bloomington, IL. In May of 1956, Jack departed for active duty in the US Air Force for three years and they later moved to Aurora, IL in the spring of 1959.
Ellen was involved in many local projects including the Aurora Junior Women's Club, President of the Aurora Children's Dental Society and was on the Board of the West Aurora High School Band Boosters. However, Ellen's pride and joy was raising her three children and being a stay at home mom. She was married to her husband Jack for 59 years until he passed away in October 2015.
She is survived by two sons Thomas (Donna) Lindstrom of Sugar Grove, IL and David Lindstrom of California; two granddaughters Chelsey (David) Whitehead of Michigan and Ava Lindstrom of New York; her great grandson Luke Whitehead; her sister Ann Greenberg of Idaho; her brother-in-law Jim (Pat) Lindstrom; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Lindstrom; her daughter Suzanne Lindstrom; her parents Sue and Alvin Mathis; her sister Nancy Tettenhorst; her brother-in-law Rod Tettenhorst; and her nephew Lanny Lindstrom.
Due to the current restrictions, funeral services were private and a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Arrangements were handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Ellen's family.
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 7, 2020.