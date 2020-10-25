Ellen M. Kramer, 72, of Sugar Grove, died suddenly on October 20, 2020. She was born on October 19, 1948 to the late Robert F. Lindgren and Jennie (Fulton) Lindgren.
She is survived by her children Christine (Glenn) Norton of Gainesville, VA, Richard, of Sugar Grove, IL, and Jeffrey (Dyzzy) of North Aurora, IL; four grandsons Cameron, Sean, Jack and Paul; one sister, Janice (Lindgren) Sargent of Aurora, IL and one brother, Robert Lindgren of Palos Park, IL; and her two beloved cats, Gizmo and Midnight. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald F. Kramer and her two brothers, Kenneth M. Lindgren and Bruce E. Lindgren.
For further information regarding visitation and services please see: www.healychapel.com
or call 630-897-9291 for assistance.