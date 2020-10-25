1/1
Ellen M. Kramer
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen M. Kramer, 72, of Sugar Grove, died suddenly on October 20, 2020. She was born on October 19, 1948 to the late Robert F. Lindgren and Jennie (Fulton) Lindgren.

She is survived by her children Christine (Glenn) Norton of Gainesville, VA, Richard, of Sugar Grove, IL, and Jeffrey (Dyzzy) of North Aurora, IL; four grandsons Cameron, Sean, Jack and Paul; one sister, Janice (Lindgren) Sargent of Aurora, IL and one brother, Robert Lindgren of Palos Park, IL; and her two beloved cats, Gizmo and Midnight. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald F. Kramer and her two brothers, Kenneth M. Lindgren and Bruce E. Lindgren.

For further information regarding visitation and services please see: www.healychapel.com or call 630-897-9291 for assistance.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved