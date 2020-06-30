Ellie, age 15, passed away Saturday, June 27 th surrounded by her family. Beloved daughter of William (Bill) and Shay (Stambaugh) Ward, stepdaughter of Donna Ward, and sister of Parker, Miles and Mia Ward. Loving granddaughter of Jim and Deb Ward, Sandy Carlson and Tom Simpson, and Gary and Madalyn Stambaugh.
She was a very active student at Hope D. Wall School, in Aurora, IL. Her activities included cheerleading, girl scouts, art club, and pep band. She received awards from Hope Wall School for the most social student and the most positive attitude. Ellie loved to swim and listen to all kinds of music. She also enjoyed her front porch swing, taking walks, bike rides, watching funny videos on her iPad, and her pets.
Ellie was a sassy redhead, who almost never met a stranger and gave hugs freely. Ellie's love extended well beyond her large family, and will be deeply missed by all.
Elliana is preceded in death by her grandmother, Joyce Ward, cousin, Mackenzie Ward and aunt, Gina Stambaugh.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Elliana's memory to: Hope D. Wall School, 449 W. New Indian Trail Ct., Aurora, IL 60506, or the Ronald McDonald House Charities (4410 W. 93 rd St., Oak Lawn, IL 60453.)
For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
She was a very active student at Hope D. Wall School, in Aurora, IL. Her activities included cheerleading, girl scouts, art club, and pep band. She received awards from Hope Wall School for the most social student and the most positive attitude. Ellie loved to swim and listen to all kinds of music. She also enjoyed her front porch swing, taking walks, bike rides, watching funny videos on her iPad, and her pets.
Ellie was a sassy redhead, who almost never met a stranger and gave hugs freely. Ellie's love extended well beyond her large family, and will be deeply missed by all.
Elliana is preceded in death by her grandmother, Joyce Ward, cousin, Mackenzie Ward and aunt, Gina Stambaugh.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Elliana's memory to: Hope D. Wall School, 449 W. New Indian Trail Ct., Aurora, IL 60506, or the Ronald McDonald House Charities (4410 W. 93 rd St., Oak Lawn, IL 60453.)
For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 30, 2020.