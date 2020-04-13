|
Elmer Frank, "Bud" Hutchinson, age 99 passed away peacefully Good Friday April 10th, 2020 at the Springs of Monarch Landing in Naperville. Bud was born September 18th, 1920 in Aurora, IL the son of Elmer and Ruth (nee Thayer) Hutchinson. In 1940 Bud started his career at the Chicago Burlington and Quincy Rail Road maintaining their telegraph system. At the time the Morse code was the means of communication by railroads. His career was interrupted by World War II when he served as a communications and sonar instructor in the U S Navy. Following the war Bud returned to the CB&Q. Over the following years communications changed and railroads merged. After 40 years he retired from what had become the Burlington Northern Santa Fe RR as a VP and Superintendent of Communications. Bud loved to travel, especially with a caravan of Airstream trailers all over the United States and Canada. One of his favorite destinations was Alaska where he ventured with the caravan three times. He also loved sailing his boat on Lake Holiday. And picnics with his friends from different Church Groups.His religious experiences were many over the years with the congregation of the Fourth Street United Methodist Church of Aurora. He served in many positions there and made many life-long friendships, including his wife Marlis. Bud served as a tutor/mentor at The Saint Charles Boys Home. He was also a Crisis Line telephone operator. Bud also enjoyed his membership in the Golden Kiwanis Organization. Bud was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Jean (nee Herrington), his son Gerry, his grandson Chad Hutchinson, his sisters Ruth (Wilbur) Johnson and Norma Jean (Jerry) Richmond. He is survived by his 2nd wife Marlis (Hornig-Weiss) Hutchinson, his children Sally (Dave) Weddige, and Doug (Karen) Hutchinson. Also By Barry and Julie (Weiss) Kolanowski, Tom and Beth (Weiss) Carter, and Bill and Cindy Weiss. Bud is also survived by 13 grand-children; David (Maria) Weddige, Diana (Bill) Michels, Mike (Kristi) Weddige, Joe (Kate) Seeler, Mike (Melissa) Seeler, Rachel Seeler, Lori Kolanowski, Stacey Gacek, Rob (Morgan) Kolanowski, Josh Kolanowski, Allison Carter, Mary Grace Haugen, Elenor Haugen, 20 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are being made by the Dieterle Funeral Home of Montgomery. Celebration of Bud's Life will be held later in the year.
