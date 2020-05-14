1922-2020
Elva Jean Veeder, 98, of Ottawa, passed away on Tuesday morning May 12, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Private funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, with Rev. Paul Robinson, Pastor of Harvest Baptist Church, officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home.
Elva was born on March 20, 1922 in Aurora to Walter and Edith (Torrey) Heberling. She worked for Simpson Electric in Aurora. Elva married William Veeder on February 2, 1944 in Aurora. She was a member of Harvest Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Terri (Lanny) Rone, of Ottawa, 12 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William, and three children Andrea Waddell, Bill Veeder, and Pat Schmidt.
Memorials may be directed to the Harvest Baptist Church in Ottawa.
