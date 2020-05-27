Elwyn "John" Johnson, 89, of Venice, FL, formerly of Aurora, IL, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020, at Venice Florida Hospital with his loving wife of 63 years, Marilyn, by his side. He was born June 20, 1930, to Roy and Elsie Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn (Buckley) Johnson; children Carol (Chuck) Barrett of Batavia, IL, Cristi Hoffman of Batavia, IL, and Roy Johnson of Burlington, WI; grandchildren Karen (Chris) Lundquist, Eric (Lynette) Johnson, Kelly Hoffman, Emily Barrett and Heidi Hoffman; brothers Merwyn (Mary Ann) Johnson and Glenn (Doreen) Johnson and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter Karen and son-in-law John Hoffman.
John attended St. Mary's Catholic Grade School, East Aurora High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Illinois. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as a cryptologist during the Korean War. John founded, owned and operated Naperville Rental Center for 30 years, retiring in 1993. John was an avid golfer, loved the game of tennis, and faithfully followed his Fighting Illini. A Memorial Mass celebrating his life will be held on a date to be determined.
Published in Beacon News on May 27, 2020.