Emma Ideran, 90, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born June 4, 1930 in Aurora to the late Michael and Lena Bolde. She was united in marriage to her husband, Joseph for 63 years, until his passing. She was a graduate of East Aurora High School.
She loved her family deeply and was very proud of her children and grandchildren. She seldom missed one of their sporting or musical events.
She had a great love for God and her church and spent countless days volunteering and organizing St. Michael Roumanian Church bake sales. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and church choir. She will be remembered for her radiant smile, sense of humor, acts of kindness and her cooking and baking skills.
She is survived by her son, David (Patti) Ideran; daughter Linda (Todd) Ideran Skogen; three grandchildren, Steven (Cassie) Ideran, Gregory Ideran, and Michael Skogen; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents and sisters Ana Bolde, Lillian Zizich, Mary Nash, Madeline Onak and Lena Matyas as well as brothers and sisters-in-law and nephews.
A private interment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Emma's memory to St. Michael Romanian Catholic Church, 609 N. Lincoln Ave, Aurora, IL 60505.
May her memory be eternal.