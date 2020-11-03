1/1
Emma Ideran
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emma Ideran, 90, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born June 4, 1930 in Aurora to the late Michael and Lena Bolde. She was united in marriage to her husband, Joseph for 63 years, until his passing. She was a graduate of East Aurora High School.

She loved her family deeply and was very proud of her children and grandchildren. She seldom missed one of their sporting or musical events.

She had a great love for God and her church and spent countless days volunteering and organizing St. Michael Roumanian Church bake sales. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and church choir. She will be remembered for her radiant smile, sense of humor, acts of kindness and her cooking and baking skills.

She is survived by her son, David (Patti) Ideran; daughter Linda (Todd) Ideran Skogen; three grandchildren, Steven (Cassie) Ideran, Gregory Ideran, and Michael Skogen; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents and sisters Ana Bolde, Lillian Zizich, Mary Nash, Madeline Onak and Lena Matyas as well as brothers and sisters-in-law and nephews.

A private interment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Emma's memory to St. Michael Romanian Catholic Church, 609 N. Lincoln Ave, Aurora, IL 60505.

Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Emma's family.

May her memory be eternal.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved