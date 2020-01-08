|
Emma Lee Perez, 92, of Aurora, IL passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at Heritage Health Care in Elgin, IL. She was born June 28, 1927 in Grubbs, AR.
She is survived by her two daughters, Jacquelin (Martin) Mankowski, Margaret Mitchell; ten grandchildren, Joshua Miller, Lianna Mankowski, Theodore, Mankowski, Christopher Mankowski, Thomas (Dawn) Bazos, Francine Bazos, Alexandra (Jeffery) Lestina, Jeremy (Angela) Moseley, Nicole (Peter) Gerber, Andrew Perez; thirteen great grandchildren; a brother, James (Sue) Acklen; two sisters, Verna Dowd, Margie Spoon; a daughter-in-law, Susie Perez; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter A. Perez; her parents, William and Mattie (Holder) Acklen; her son, Walter P. Perez; four brothers, John Acklen, Hubert Acklen, Robert Acklen, Leonard Dale Acklen; five sisters, Opal Acklen, Mary Alice Chamberlain, Bertha Farvo, Barbara Jane Marcantel, Martha Zukos.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 12:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY; Pastor Mike Ruge will officiate with interment at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020