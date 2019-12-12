|
Janet M Ensminger "Florida Grandma" passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on 12/7/2019 in Sebring FL. She is survived by her loving Son Kevin (Ini) Heiman, Son in law Michael Moore, Sisters Marion Reck, and Elsie Locke, Grandchildren Jeremy (Amy) Moore, Jared Moore, Ashley (Terry) Jackson, Kassandra Heiman, Elise Heiman along with her extended family Terry (Cherie) Ensminger, Cindy (Rick) Genslinger and step -grandchildren Erika (Tom) Krohn, Traci (Brett) Johnigk , along with several great-grandchildren.
Janet was proceeded in death by the love of her life Eugene Ensminger, her parents Robert and Alma Kissel, and siblings Lorraine, Lowell, Ruth, Avis, and Robert, along with her beloved daughter Debra Moore.
Janet was born September 17, 1932 in Rake Iowa and graduated from West Aurora High School; she later went to work for and retired from Farmers Insurance. She spent many years in Sugar Grove Illinois, and later moved to Florida with her husband, and was a member of the St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Montgomery Illinois.
Janet was the best grandparent anyone could ever ask for; she was the master Kringla maker and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. She spent her time shopping for gifts for the grandkids and great- grandkids and making cookies for any occasion. She was always very well put together, and enjoyed stories of her loved ones.
Janet was cremated per her wishes with her husband to be buried together at a later date in Aurora Illinois. A special thanks to Cornerstone Hospice for the care they gave to Janet during her time of need.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 12, 2019