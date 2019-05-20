Home

Eric P. Krzykowski, of Millington formerly of Batavia, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. He was born February 12, 1962 in Chicago. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.Eric worked at Coffman Truck and Sales for over 35 years. He was an avid Bears and Cubs Fan and enjoyed riding his Harley.He is survived by his mother, Laura Krzykowski; brother, Mitchell (Jean) Krzykowski; sister, Laurette (Bob) Catron as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.Eric was preceded in death by his father, Mitchell S. Krzykowski.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 3 PM – 8 PM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Mass of the Resurrection will take place at 10:30 AM on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 2300 Main St., Batavia, IL 60510. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Geneva. Memorial donations may be directed to the s Project (woundedwarriorproject.org). For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from May 20 to May 21, 2019
